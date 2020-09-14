Left Menu
Parliament's responsibility to give message that country standing behind soldiers at borders: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will give this strong message that the country is unitedly standing behind its brave soldiers guarding India's borders, noting that doing so is the legislature's "special responsibility".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:00 IST
Parliament's responsibility to give message that country standing behind soldiers at borders: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will give this strong message that the country is unitedly standing behind its brave soldiers guarding India's borders, noting that doing so is the legislature's "special responsibility". In his remarks to media before the commencement of Parliament's monsoon session, Modi noted, in an apparent reference to the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh, that Indian soldiers are bravely discharging their duties while standing guard in difficult hilly terrains with snowfall expected in some time. Referring to the issue, he said, "This Parliament also has a special responsibility, especially in this session." He continued, "This Parliament, its every member will give this message in one voice, one sentiment and one resolve that the country is standing behind our soldiers. It (country) is doing so through Parliament and its members. I am confident that this Parliament will give this very strong message that it is standing behind our country's brave soldiers in one voice," Modi said. His call for unity over the issue came as Parliament is expected to debate the tense border situation, with some opposition leaders, especially from the Congress, sharply criticising the government's handling of the row with China. Noting that Parliament is expected to take up many important discussions and decide on key issues, the prime minister hoped that MPs will do "value addition" to debates. It is our experience that the more deep and diverse debate happens in Parliament, the more benefits it brings to the subject of discussion and the country, he added. With the COVID pandemic continuing to spread across the country, the prime minister observed that the session is taking place under special circumstances and asserted that MPs have chosen the path of duty. He referred to the host of changes, including staggered timings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the decision to run them on weekends too, brought to the running of this session due to the COVID crisis, and said MPs have welcomed them. Everybody has to follow guidelines and precautions about which they have been informed, Modi said, adding, "Ye bhi saaf hai jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi" (It is clear that there can be no laxity till a vaccine is found). He expressed hope that a vaccine is available soon, and people are helped out of this global crisis.

