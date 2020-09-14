Left Menu
Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty tests positive for COVID-19

Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Samir Mohanty has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar after testing positive for COVID-19.

Updated: 14-09-2020 13:56 IST
Odisha BJP President Samir Mohanty tests coronavirus positive. (Photo Source - Twitter/Samir Mohanty). Image Credit: ANI

The BJP state president requested those who came in contact with him recently to isolate and get themselves tested. "Due to symptoms of Corona, I went for the test and found positive. I am doing well, but as per the advice of doctors, I got hospitalised and under treatment. I request to all who have come in contact with me in past few days to kindly isolate and conduct test if necessary," he said in a tweet.

Odisha's count of coronavirus cases has reached 1,50,807, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.(ANI)

