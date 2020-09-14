Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty tests positive for COVID-19

Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Samir Mohanty has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar after testing positive for COVID-19. Mohanty said on Monday that he got himself tested for the virus and the results were found positive. He added that he has been hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment.

The BJP state president requested those who came in contact with him recently to isolate and get themselves tested. "Due to symptoms of Corona, I went for the test and found positive. I am doing well, but as per the advice of doctors, I got hospitalised and under treatment. I request to all who have come in contact with me in past few days to kindly isolate and conduct test if necessary," he said in a tweet.

Odisha's count of coronavirus cases has reached 1,50,807, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.(ANI)