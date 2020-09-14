HP govt serving low quality food in COVID centres, claims state Congress leader

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has made poor arrangements at COVID care centres affecting the patients, Congress leader Sudhir Sharma said on Monday. In a statement issued here, the former state minister said videos have gone viral online showing many COVID care centres serving poor quality food to the patients.

"The pictures of the dormitory of COVID centres are shocking, and are sending the wrong message to the public and there is an atmosphere of fear. Seeing this people will try to hide the disease by seeing such videos and pictures," he added. Sharma, who is a secretary in the All India Congress Committee, said if the government cannot manage to serve good quality of food for coronavirus patients, then it should urge more social service organisations to come forward to take up the work.

With widespread unemployment during this period, especially in the small business and tourism sector, the government should give affected people a special allowance to help them tide over the crisis, he urged..