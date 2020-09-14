BJD will support NDA's candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post: Prasanna Acharya

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya on Monday said that his party will extend support to National Democratic Alliance's candidate Harivansh for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. "Our party will support National Democratic Alliance's candidate Harivansh for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman," said Acharya.

"We have issued a whip asking all our MPs to ensure their attendance at the Rajya Sabha. JDU leader Nitish Kumar has talked to our leader Naveen Patnaik twice. After that our leader (Naveen) has said that we will extend our support to NDA candidate," he added. Acharya's statement follows Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announcement on Monday that BJD MPs in the Rajya Sabha will support Harivansh for the post of Deputy Chairman in the House.

Patnaik's announcement came soon after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to him again over the issue of the elections for the Deputy Chairman post which are scheduled to be held today. JDU MP Harivansh is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Manoj Jha in the poll. (ANI)