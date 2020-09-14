Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi tests positive for COVID-19, says currently in good health
Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus and informed that she is currently in good health.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:31 IST
Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus and informed that she is currently in good health. The Member of Parliament took to Twitter to request people who have recently come in contact with her to get tested.
"After the routine Parliament test for COVID & genome test, it's confirmed that I have tested positive for the virus. I am currently in good health & spirits. I request everyone who has been recently in contact with me to get tested. Together We will fight & defeat Corona," Lekhi tweeted. Sixteen other Members of Parliament, including ruling BJP leaders Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, have tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.
Several precautionary measures are being taken in the Parliament in the view of the pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Meenakshi Lekhi
- Lok Sabha
- Parliament
- New Delhi
- Corona
- BJP
- Anant Kumar Hegde
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
Cong demands discussion in Parliament over Chinese activities on border
Germany politicians condemn far-right flags outside parliament
SC rejects Mallya's plea seeking review of 2017 order in contempt case New Delhi'
International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances: Sindhi Baloch Forum holds anti-Pak protest outside UK Parliament