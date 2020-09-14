Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP seeks Saugata Roy's apology over his personal comments at Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Personal comments aimed at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy in Lok Sabha on Monday drew a sharp reaction from the treasury benches with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demanding his unconditional apology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:25 IST
BJP seeks Saugata Roy's apology over his personal comments at Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Personal comments aimed at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy in Lok Sabha on Monday drew a sharp reaction from the treasury benches with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demanding his unconditional apology. Roy's comments were expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The TMC MP was objecting to the Banking Regulation (Amendment ) Bill when he made the remarks targeting Sitharaman while referring to the stress in the economy. Attacking Roy, Joshi said, "We can also do it. But this is not our culture. He is a senior member. What is he talking? He should apologise unconditionally. It is an insult to the womenfolk," he said.

Other BJP members, including Union minister Smriti Irani, were also seen reacting angrily to the TMC member's remarks. In her statement on the bill, Sitharaman strongly defended it and then referred to Roy's personal dig to say, "If only Prof Saugata Roy can listen rather than get distracted by other factors." PTI RT

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Afreximbank and ITFC partner with ARSO to launch Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Program

The African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC, have partnered with the African Organisation for Standardisation ARSO, to launch a new Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Program AATB initiativ...

Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has contracted coronavirus and undergoing treatment at the Lucknows SGPGI hospital, his grandson and state minister Sandeep Singh said on Monday. The UP Technical and Medical Education dis...

Man dies in road accident in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A 21-year-old man died in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into his motorcycle while he was returning home from work, police said on Monday. Rohit, who worked in a private firm, was riding the moto...

SFI members hold protest against NEP 2020 outside Himachal Assembly

Members of Students Federation of India SFI held a protest on Monday in Shimla against both Central and state government accusing them of forcing the National Education Policy NEP on the institutions and students amid Covid-19 pandemic. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020