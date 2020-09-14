PM Modi extends greetings on Hindi Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', and praised those working for the growth of the language. "Best wishes to you all on Hindi Divas. My heartfelt greetings to all linguists working for the language's growth," he said in a tweet. Hindi Diwas is observed on this day annually to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the country's official languages.
