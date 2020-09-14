Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese rivalries hamper cabinet formation on eve of deadline

Any boycott by Berri and Hezbollah would deny the cabinet broad Shi'ite support in a sectarian system built on consensus among the nation's Muslim and Christian groups. A political source said Aoun and Adib agreed "that the sides take a breath to recrystalise this (government) formation in a way to protect it and secure its chances of succeeding." A senior politician said Adib told Aoun he would hold more consultations.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:00 IST
Lebanese rivalries hamper cabinet formation on eve of deadline
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lebanon's factional rivalries put the brakes on moves to form a new government on Monday on the eve of a deadline agreed with France and stalling efforts to exit a dire economic crisis.

Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib met President Michel Aoun for talks after two leading politicians objected to the way the cabinet was being formed. Political sources said Adib did not present a list of ministerial names as had been anticipated. Missing Tuesday's deadline could prove an early blow to a French effort to secure agreement from fractious politicians on reforms to root out corruption in return for foreign aid needed to resolve the worst crisis since Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war.

France's Foreign Ministry said Lebanese politicians needed to deliver on their promise to agree on a cabinet. "It is up to them to translate this commitment into action without delay," spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Sept. 1, during a visit a month after a devastating Beirut port blast, that Lebanese politicians agreed to form a cabinet in 15 days, or by Tuesday, an ambitious timeline given it usually takes months. "The parties still have to fall into line," a French Elysee official said.

After meeting Aoun, Lebanon's prime minister-designate told reporters: "God willing, all will be well." Sources with knowledge of the meeting said Adib told the Lebanese president he would return in a few days while Aoun consulted with various factions.

'TAKE A BREATH' Shi'ite and Christian parties voiced objections on Sunday to the way the Sunni prime minister-designate was trying to form the government without the traditional consultations.

Adib, named on Aug. 31 after Macron's intervention just before his Beirut trip, has been working to form a cabinet of experts and plans to overhaul the leadership of ministries controlled by the same factions for years, sources say. Nabih Berri, the prominent Shi'ite parliament speaker and ally of Iran-backed Hezbollah, said his group would not join a government formed on terms now proposed. But he said his group would cooperate in efforts to stabilise Lebanon.

There has been little comment from Hezbollah, the heavily armed and politically powerful movement Washington deems a terrorist group but which Paris says has a legitimate political role. Any boycott by Berri and Hezbollah would deny the cabinet broad Shi'ite support in a sectarian system built on consensus among the nation's Muslim and Christian groups.

A political source said Aoun and Adib agreed "that the sides take a breath to recrystalise this (government) formation in a way to protect it and secure its chances of succeeding." A senior politician said Adib told Aoun he would hold more consultations. He said if Adib gave into Berri's demands other factions would also want a say in picking ministers.

"We will be back to square zero," the politician said. Berri wants to name the finance minister, a post held by a Shi'ite chosen by him since 2014. The minister will have a crucial role in drawing up Lebanon's economic rescue plan.

Political sources said he became more insistent after the United States applied sanctions on his senior aide, Ali Hassan Khalil, who previously held the post.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

3 bills amending labour laws passed in HP Assembly after objection by Oppn

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed three bills amending labour laws on the sixth day of the ongoing monsoon session on Monday. The bills -- the Industrial Disputes Himachal Pradesh Amendment Bill, 2020, the Contract Labour Regulation and ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero declines to plead to terrorism charges

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, declined to plead on Monday to all the 13 charges facing him, demanding he be allowed to plead to each separate count in a case that has also thrust a ...

Farm ordinances: Farmers hold protest against Punjab, block roads

Farmers in Punjab blocked three roads, including the Amritsar-Delhi national highway, and held agitations at several places on Monday against three farm ordinances promulgated by the Centre. While different farmers outfits raised slogans ag...

'How can Mughals be our heroes' asks Yogi, renames upcoming Agra Mughal Museum after Shivaji

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday decided to name the upcoming Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, asking how can Mughals be our heroes. Chairing a review meeting of Agra division, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020