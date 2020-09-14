Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 awareness: Guj CM's voluntary test returns negative

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:13 IST
COVID-19 awareness: Guj CM's voluntary test returns negative

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Monday tested negative for coronavirus aftervolunteering for the process in keeping with his "test isbest" slogan, said officials

A state government release said Rupani took the testto encourage people to come forward without fear to find outif they have the infection

Rupani has coined the "test is best" slogan and saidthey are necessary for timely detection and treatment of thenovel coronavirus infection, it added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

3 bills amending labour laws passed in HP Assembly after objection by Oppn

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed three bills amending labour laws on the sixth day of the ongoing monsoon session on Monday. The bills -- the Industrial Disputes Himachal Pradesh Amendment Bill, 2020, the Contract Labour Regulation and ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero declines to plead to terrorism charges

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, declined to plead on Monday to all the 13 charges facing him, demanding he be allowed to plead to each separate count in a case that has also thrust a ...

Farm ordinances: Farmers hold protest against Punjab, block roads

Farmers in Punjab blocked three roads, including the Amritsar-Delhi national highway, and held agitations at several places on Monday against three farm ordinances promulgated by the Centre. While different farmers outfits raised slogans ag...

'How can Mughals be our heroes' asks Yogi, renames upcoming Agra Mughal Museum after Shivaji

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday decided to name the upcoming Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, asking how can Mughals be our heroes. Chairing a review meeting of Agra division, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020