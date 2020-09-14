COVID-19 awareness: Guj CM's voluntary test returns negative

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Monday tested negative for coronavirus aftervolunteering for the process in keeping with his "test isbest" slogan, said officials

A state government release said Rupani took the testto encourage people to come forward without fear to find outif they have the infection

Rupani has coined the "test is best" slogan and saidthey are necessary for timely detection and treatment of thenovel coronavirus infection, it added.