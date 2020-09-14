Maratha quota: Maha govt to ensure justice, says Sena minister

Maratha quota: Maha govt to ensure justice, says Sena ministerPTI | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:56 IST
Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Monday said the state government would ensure justice for the Maratha community on the quota issue. The Supreme Court last week stayed the implementation of a 2018 law that granted reservations to the community in jobs and education in the state.
Speaking after inaugurating COVID-19 facilities here, the Thane guardian minister said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was speaking to all stakeholders on the quota issue, including the leader of opposition and heads of other parties.
- READ MORE ON:
- Eknath Shinde
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
- Maratha
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Supreme Court
- Thane
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Police reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Maharashtra: Water-level of Wainganga river rises following heavy rainfall
Karnataka CM flags off first ever RORO train between Bengaluru and Maharashtra's Solapur
Maharashtra stamp duty cut to encourage fence sitters in making purchase decisions, say realtors
BJP leader slams Maharashtra govt for not providing security to Kangana Ranaut