Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong continues protests against 'harassment' of Rhea Chakraborty

Leaders of several political parties have also been insisting that the "vilification campaign" against Rhea "proved" Bengalis are a soft target of the BJP, which is looking to cash in on this narrative ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls. "I feel that as Rhea is a Bengali, she was victimised even before she was proven guilty in court.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:52 IST
Cong continues protests against 'harassment' of Rhea Chakraborty
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress activists took out a rally in support of Rhea Chakraborty in the metropolis on Monday, the second such march in two days, alleging that the actor was "continuously harassed" in the name of investigation. Around 100 Youth Congress activists participated in the procession that started from Raja Bazar, shouting slogans that Rhea, the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was a victim of political conspiracy hatched by the BJP ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.

"We strongly protest against the continued harassment of Rhea, the daughter of Bengal, by central agencies in the name of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case," a Youth Congress member said. Party activists had taken out similar rallies in the state on Saturday, too.

Last week, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha and its Bengal unit chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had said Rajput was an Indian actor, but the "BJP turned him into a Bihari actor" only to score electoral brownie points. Leaders of several political parties have also been insisting that the "vilification campaign" against Rhea "proved" Bengalis are a soft target of the BJP, which is looking to cash in on this narrative ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.

"I feel that as Rhea is a Bengali, she was victimised even before she was proven guilty in court. The vilification campaign once again proves the sheer hatred of the BJP towards the Bengalis," senior TMC leader and national spokesperson Saugata Roy had recently said. After days of interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Rhea, 28, in a drugs case linked to Rajput's death, following which she was sent to judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its ...

Two arrested in actress Sravani suicide case in Hyderabad

Telangana police on Monday arrested two accused allegedly involved in connection with the suicide of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani at her residence in Hyderabad on September 8. The accused have been identified as Devraj Reddy a...

Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the mans 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said. ...

Over 16.9 lakh school heads and teachers trained under NISHTHA in 2019-20: Education Ministry

Education Ministry on Monday said that as many as 23,137 Key Resource Persons KRPs and State Resource Persons SRPs and 16,99,931 school heads and teachers have been trained under NISTHA in 2019-20. Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020