Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azad says Houses of Parliament could have sat for 5 hours every day to accommodate question hour

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday suggested that MPs could have worked for five hours every day instead of four so that question hour could be taken up in monsoon session with the government stating that the session was being held in extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19 which requires social distancing and keeping the movement of government officials within Parliament to the bare minimum.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:18 IST
Azad says Houses of Parliament could have sat for 5 hours every day to accommodate question hour
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking in Rajya Sabha on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday suggested that MPs could have worked for five hours every day instead of four so that question hour could be taken up in monsoon session with the government stating that the session was being held in extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19 which requires social distancing and keeping the movement of government officials within Parliament to the bare minimum. Azad made the remarks in Rajya Sabha after the motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi which said that starred question and private member business may not be brought before the House for the transaction during the session.

"In a democracy, the government is answerable to people of India through Parliament and the Parliament comprises members of Parliament representing different states, political parties, and regions of this country. People of the country have no access or means to ask the question to the minister inside the Parliament. So, their representatives are the members of the Parliament. These MPs ask questions on behalf of people of India," Azad said. He said people of India have been deprived of question hour. "I submit it would have been in the interest of the nation and the House had the question hour been there. We could have worked for five hours as one hour could have been the question hour. I can't support the motion moved by the government," he said.

Azad's comments came after TMC MP Derek O'Brien moved an amendment to the government's motion. "My amendment rejects the government's contention to cancel question hour. Question hour is heart of parliamentary democracy. It is one hour every day where Opposition gets a chance to question the ministers. We have lost 18 hours of Question Hour. There is no other place available for us to question the ministers and ask two supplementary questions. It has never happened before," he said.

The opposition amendment was rejected by voice vote. Earlier, Joshi moved the motion. "I move a motion that keeping in view of the current session is being held in extraordinary circumstances prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic requiring maintaining of social distancing and keeping the movement of government officials and others within Parliament to the bare minimum, this House resolves that starred question and private member business may not be brought before the House for the transaction during the session," he said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that like members he too was keen to have question hour. "I, from the chair, was very keen to have question hour, zero hour and also all other business. The problem is we are meeting at an extraordinary time. The Question Hour box would be overcrowded. Going by other factors of hygiene and all, I said that the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to talk to political parties regarding this. Zero hour will have opportunities. Special mentions are there," he said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced from today with several precautionary measures due to coronavirus pandemic. While Rajya Sabha will sit for four hours from 9 am from Tuesday, the Lok Sabha will have a sitting for four hours from 3 pm. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-FIA looking into Hamilton anti-racism shirt gesture

Formula Ones governing body is considering whether Lewis Hamilton broke any rules in wearing a T-shirt with Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor on it before and after Sundays Tuscan Grand Prix.We are giving this issue active considera...

UPDATE 2-'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its ...

Two arrested in actress Sravani suicide case in Hyderabad

Telangana police on Monday arrested two accused allegedly involved in connection with the suicide of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani at her residence in Hyderabad on September 8. The accused have been identified as Devraj Reddy a...

Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the mans 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020