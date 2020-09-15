Ivory Coast President Ouattara can run for third term - Constitutional Council

Ivory Coast President Ouattara can run for third term - Constitutional CouncilReuters | Abidjan | Updated: 15-09-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 01:51 IST
Ivory Coast's Constitutional Council has ruled that President Alassane Ouattara is eligible to run for a third term in the Oct. 31 presidential election, it said on Monday.
The council ruled out some of Ouattara's rivals, including former president Laurent Gbagbo and former rebel leader Soro Guillaume, but allowed the candidacy of former president Henri Konan Bedie.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alassane Ouattara
- Ivory Coast
- Laurent Gbagbo
- COVID-19