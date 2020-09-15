Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump camp shifting new ad to economy after law-and-order focus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 05:23 IST
Trump camp shifting new ad to economy after law-and-order focus

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign plans to emphasize the U.S. economy in a $10 million ad buy, following its focus in recent months on "law and order," a senior Trump campaign official said on Monday, Trump has led Democratic opponent Joe Biden on the handling of the U.S. economy in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, while trailing him in areas such as who would better manage the coronavirus pandemic and healthcare.

The Trump campaign still plans to highlight the law-and-order theme, which Trump emphasized throughout a summer of protests for racial justice ignited by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota. But the new ads will instead focus on the economy, the official said. Trump has vowed to rebuild the pandemic-battered economy if given a second term.

"It's a focus on the economy as the defining issue of the campaign. Law and order is something that the campaign and the president will still talk about for sure," the official said. The official, who confirmed Fox News' report on the ad buy, said the new ads would run in several states vital to Trump winning re-election.

Trump is embarking on a heavier fundraising schedule in coming weeks as his re-election campaign faces a possible cash crunch that has forced it to pull back television advertising in some crucial states.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rochester mayor fires police chief over handling Daniel Prude's death

Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren on Monday fired Police Chief LaRon Singletary and suspended two city officials over the handling of the asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in police custody, as she called for a federal review of the...

Surat to plant 70,000 saplings to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

The Surat civic body, several associations and business groups are planting 70,000 saplings across the city to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modis 70th birthday that falls on September 17. Nirav Shah, Deputy Mayor, Surat City told ANI, We st...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set to dip as investors await key data

Asian shares looked set to open lower on Tuesday as investors shifted focus to upcoming data and central bank meetings although positive developments around potential COVID-19 vaccines and increased deal activity are likely to stem losses.A...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UBS chairman maps out Credit Suisse merger httpson.ft.com3kbmeMW - Parma football club poised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020