Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 08:21 IST
Japan's Aso says should consider early dissolution of parliament

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that thought should be given to an early dissolution of parliament given that the Olympic Games will be held in Japan next year.

"When to dissolve (parliament) is an extremely important thing for a cabinet... thinking about the premise that there will be the Olympic Games next year, I think that an early dissolution should be considered," Aso told reporters.

There is speculation new ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Yoshihide Suga could call an election for the lower house of parliament as soon as next month. Suga is virtually certain to be elected prime minister on Wednesday because of the LDP's lower-house majority.

