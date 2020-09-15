Japan's Aso says should consider early dissolution of parliament
thinking about the premise that there will be the Olympic Games next year, I think that an early dissolution should be considered," Aso told reporters. There is speculation new ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Yoshihide Suga could call an election for the lower house of parliament as soon as next month.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 08:21 IST
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that thought should be given to an early dissolution of parliament given that the Olympic Games will be held in Japan next year.
"When to dissolve (parliament) is an extremely important thing for a cabinet... thinking about the premise that there will be the Olympic Games next year, I think that an early dissolution should be considered," Aso told reporters.
There is speculation new ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Yoshihide Suga could call an election for the lower house of parliament as soon as next month. Suga is virtually certain to be elected prime minister on Wednesday because of the LDP's lower-house majority.
- READ MORE ON:
- Taro Aso
- Japanese
- Yoshihide Suga
- Liberal Democratic Party
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Olympic flame out on display in Japanese Olympic Museum
Daiichi Sankyo's COVID-19 vaccine selected by Japanese drug discovery body
Berkshire Hathaway takes stakes in Japanese trading houses
Berkshire Hathaway takes stakes in Japanese trading houses
Aya Kōda: Google doodle on Japanese novelist, essayist on her 116th birthday