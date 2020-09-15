Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines financially stressed due to COVID-19, need support from govt: Praful Patel

Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support from the government, said Nationalist Congress Party MP Praful Patel on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:02 IST
Airlines financially stressed due to COVID-19, need support from govt: Praful Patel
NCP MP Praful Patel speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support from the government, said Nationalist Congress Party MP Praful Patel on Tuesday. "We have to help the aviation sector. Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support," said former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel during a discussion on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 in Rajya Sabha.

Stating the importance of civil aviation sector in the country, he said, "Four to five per cent people of the country board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15 per cent, we would need a huge increase in the number of airports and aircraft." The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia to beef-up patrols after China coastguard raises suspicion

Indonesia will increase maritime security operations near some of its islands in the South China Sea after a Chinese coastguard vessel was spotted nearby, raising suspicions about its intentions, a senior security official said on Tuesday. ...

Made in India Shooting Game MaskGun gets 5 Lakh Downloads in a Week

Becomes one of the best Made in India games featured by Apple and Google Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir In view of the recent PubG ban and people seeking Made in India games, MaskGun, a multiplayer shooter game made in Pune, India has ...

Ex-Navy man assault case: Six Shiv Sena workers rearrested

Six Shiv Sena workers, who were granted bail last week in a case of alleged assault on a former Navy man, were re-arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said. The Indian Penal Code Section 452 house trespass after prepara...

Soccer-Al Sadd player positive for COVID-19 ahead of AFC Champions League clash

One player from Qatars Al Sadd has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their AFC Champions League match against Al Ain, the Asian Football Confederation AFC said on Tuesday. Al Sadd who are in Group D of Asias elite club competition are s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020