Left Menu
Development News Edition

With BJP-RSS now: Ex-Navy man assaulted by Shiv Sena workers

In a letter submitted to Koshyari, he said he did not get justice from Maharashtra government and requested the Governor to convey his displeasure over the issue to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, Sharma said he suffered eye and back injuries in the attack by the Shiv Sena workers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:53 IST
With BJP-RSS now: Ex-Navy man assaulted by Shiv Sena workers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

Former Navy man Madan Sharma, who was recently attacked by Shiv Sena workers, on Tuesday said he will associate with the BJP and RSS from now on. Sharma, who met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, along with local BJP leaders Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Atul Bhatkhalkar, said he wants stringent action against those who assaulted him.

"From today onwards, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I am with BJP- RSS. So I am with BJP-RSS from now on," Sharma (62) told reporters. In a letter submitted to Koshyari, he said he did not get justice from Maharashtra government and requested the Governor to convey his displeasure over the issue to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the letter, Sharma said he suffered eye and back injuries in the attack by the Shiv Sena workers. He claimed that instead of taking action against the assailants, police came to arrest him an hour after the incident. He said police filed a case against the Sena workers only after he raised the issue with Bhatkhalkar, who is a local BJP MLA.

Sharma said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to him over phone and Union minister Ramdas Athawale met him at his residence to enquire about his health after the incident. However, no minister or leader from Maharashtra called or empathised with him after the incident, Sharma added.

Sharma also claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said he was not a Navy man, thereby insulting him and other ex-servicemen. "They defended the incident and now they are also threatening me. This shows that I wont get justice of any kind from the Maharashtra government, Sharma said.

"Hence, I request you that you express displeasure over the incident to Maharashtras Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and instruct to take strict action against the attackers so that I get justice, he wrote in the letter to Koshyari. Speaking to reporters after meeting Koshayri, Sharma alleged the law and order situation in the state has weakened in the past one year.

"When I was beaten, they (Sena) had accused me of belonging to RSS-BJP. Today, I declare, I will be associated with the RSS-BJP now on, he said. He said all ex-servicemen are associated with the RSS-BJP now and they will not allow injustice to be meted out to common people.

Sharma was attacked here on Friday after posting on his housing society's WhatsApp group a cartoon lampooning Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. After the attack in north Mumbai's Kandivli suburb, Sharma had demanded that the chief minister apologise to him and the country. He had also said that Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

Six Shiv Sena workers have been arrested in connection with the incident.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally, a plodding storm with winds of 85 mph 137 kph, crept toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday as forecasters warned of potentially deadly storm surges and flash floods with up to 2 feet .61 meters of rain and the possib...

China disrupted traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in Galwan Valley causing face-off conditions: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that China began disrupting the normal and traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley in May this year causing face-off conditions between the two Armies. From April, ...

Lego intensifies search for sustainable bricks

Danish toymaker Lego said on Tuesday it would invest 400 million over the next three years to step up efforts to produce its colourful bricks using sustainable materials instead of oil-based plastic. The investment will help Lego to reach a...

ANALYSIS-Crises pile up in Sudan as aid slows and prices soar

Saleha Adam had hoped things would get better after the ousting of Sudans veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, and that more food and aid might start flowing into her ramshackle camp on the outskirts of Khartoum.But a year and a half on, prices a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020