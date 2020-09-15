Ordered inquiry in Army veteran Sonu Mahajan's assault: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that he had ordered an inquiry upon the assault of the Army Veteran Sonu Mahajan in 2016. "In 2016, BJP MLA and incumbent MP Unmesh Patil attacked Army veteran Sonu Mahajan. The then BJP Government did not give justice to Mahajan. I received applications on the matter and ordered an investigation," Deshmukh tweeted (roughly translated from Marathi).

"The incident took place in 2016 but the FIR was lodged in 2019 following a High Court order and still no action was taken against the MP," he added. Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Sunday further alleged that the BJP MP tried to kill the veteran during then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' tenure.

"In 2019, under the Devendra Fadnavis govt, an attempt to murder Army veteran Sonu Mahajan was made on orders of Chalisgaon BJP MP Unmesh Patil. The family had to approach the High Court to even get a case registered. To date, no action has been taken by the BJP against its own MP," Sawant tweeted. He added that the police have not arrested the accused MP because "he is an MP".

"Why is BJP protecting its MP who tried to attack' an armed forces veteran? When will Honourable Raksha Mantri call the family of Sonu Mahajan and assure them of justice? Police haven't arrested the accused just because he is MP. (We) Will take this case before the MVA govt to get justice for our Ex Jawan," he said further. (ANI)