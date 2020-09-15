MP: Congress MLA Govardhanlal Dangi dies at 62
The 62-year-old legislator from Biaora had earlier tested positive for coronavirus infection, the chief medical and health officer of Rajgarh district said. According to sources, the first-time MLA is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:59 IST
Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Govardhanlal Dangi died at a hospital in Gurgaon on Tuesday, family sources said. The 62-year-old legislator from Biaora had earlier tested positive for coronavirus infection, the chief medical and health officer of Rajgarh district said.
According to sources, the first-time MLA is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. The deceased legislator's last rites will be performed at his native village Morchakhedi in Rajgarh district later in the day, they said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress president Kamal Nath and former minister Jaivardhan Singh among others condoled Dangi's death..
ALSO READ
CM Chouhan should tell public about flood relief measures: Cong leader Kamal Nath
SC dismisses bail plea of boy accused of murdering 7-year-old at pvt school in Gurgaon
COVID positive Reeta Joshi shifted to Medanta in Gurgaon
Kamal Nath left Rs 8000 cr loan for Madhya Pradesh govt, alleges Jyotiraditya Scindia
MP Govt to generate new employment opportunities for youth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan