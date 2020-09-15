Oman is expected to send representative to White House signing ceremony - official

Oman is expected to send representative to White House signing ceremony - officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:18 IST
Oman is expected to send a representative to Tuesday's White House ceremony where Israel will sign normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, a senior administration official said.
The official said Oman's ambassador to the United States was expected to attend. The development was likely to fuel speculation that Oman could be the next Gulf state to sign a normalization deal with Israel.
(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
