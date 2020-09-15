Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tests Covid-19 positive

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is presently in home isolation in New Delhi. "I have undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy," Khandu wrote in his official Twitter handle.

He said that he has self-isolated himself and requested everyone who came in contact with him to adhere to the standard operating procedure. Khandu went to the national capital on official visit on September 12.