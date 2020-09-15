Left Menu
17 people including staff, family members residing inside Delhi BJP office test COVID-19 positive

Seventeen people, including staff and their family members living inside the Delhi BJP office, have tested positive for COVID-19 following which the premises will remain closed for sanitisation on Wednesday, party leaders said. Party leaders said the driver of Delhi BJP organisation secretary Siddharthan also tested positive for COVID-19.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seventeen people, including staff and their family members living inside the Delhi BJP office, have tested positive for COVID-19 following which the premises will remain closed for sanitisation on Wednesday, party leaders said. Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel said no party leader or office bearer has tested positive for COVID-19. "All the staff members and their families who live on the Delhi BJP office premises were tested through rapid antigen test on Tuesday. Seventeen of them including a guard, a driver and two peons have tested positive," Goel said.

He said all the people who have tested positive were sent to a COVID care centre and the office premises will be thoroughly sanitised on Wednesday. Party leaders said the driver of Delhi BJP organisation secretary Siddharthan also tested positive for COVID-19. However, Siddharthan has tested negative, they said.

Four days back, a peon of the Delhi BJP office was tested for COVID-19. His test results came positive on Monday. The party had decided to test all the staff members and their families after that, Goel said. He said all those who came in contact with the positive persons have been advised to get tested and follow preventive measures.

