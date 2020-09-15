Left Menu
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sanghsupremo Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Kolkata from September 22 to look into the organizational aspects of the RSS in West Bengal, where it has made deep inroads in the last few years A senior RSS official on Tuesday said that Bhagwatwill reaches the city on September 22 morning and will hold closed-door meetings with functionaries of the organization "He will meet functionaries at the RSS office.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:14 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to pay 2-day visit to Kolkata next week
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sanghsupremo Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Kolkata from September 22 to look into the organizational aspects of the RSS in West Bengal, where it has made deep inroads in the last few years.

A senior RSS official on Tuesday said that Bhagwatwill reaches the city on September 22 morning and will hold closed-door meetings with functionaries of the organization.

"He will meet functionaries at the RSS office. Due to the pandemic, he will not visit any other place. Issues related to our organization and welfare work done during the pandemic will be discussed," he said.

