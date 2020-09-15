Khattar reviews progress of various schemes, programmes

A day after returning to state capital Chandigarh following his recovery from COVID-19, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting of senior officers of various departments at his residence here and reviewed the progress of various schemes and programmes.

"Upon his return to Chandigarh yesterday (Monday), the chief minister resumed his work by convening a high-level meeting of senior officers of various departments at his residence here today (Tuesday) and reviewed the progress of various schemes and programmes besides issuing necessary directions," an official statement said. Various decisions like planning a film city in Pinjore and hiring drones to check illegal mining were also taken in the meeting, it said. After testing positive for coronavirus on August 24, barely two days before the day-long monsoon session of the state assembly, Khattar (66) had been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital for treatment. While reviewing the arrangement for the procurement of kharif crops in the state, Khattar directed that every farmer registered on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal be asked to indicate convenient dates for bringing their produce to the 'mandi' of their choice as well as whether they would like to be paid directly into their bank account or through the 'arhitiyas' (commission agents). He directed the officers to make adequate arrangements for the purchase of farmers' produce in the mandis across the state.

He said that it should be ensured that farmers do not face any inconvenience. Khattar also reviewed the functioning of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The chief minister directed the officials to prepare a plan to develop a film city at Pinjore, about 25 km from Chandigarh, saying Haryana offers hundreds of beautiful locations.