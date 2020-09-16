Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga to formally take up job, announce cabinet

Katsunobu Kato, the health minister who became the face of Japan's response to the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, will take over the key chief cabinet secretary post from Suga. "Many different elements are needed," Suga said on Monday, when asked about who should replace him.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 06:19 IST
Japan's Suga to formally take up job, announce cabinet

Japanese ruling party president Yoshihide Suga was poised to become the nation's next prime minister on Wednesday, pulling together a "continuity" cabinet, about half of which will not change from the current makeup, local media reported.

Suga, a longtime aide and chief cabinet secretary under outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday won a landslide victory to take over the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). He pledged to carry on many of Abe's programmes, including his signature "Abenomics" economic strategy. He faces numerous challenges, including tackling COVID-19 while reviving a battered economy and dealing with a rapidly aging society, in which nearly a third of the population is older than 65.

Abe, whose support was critical in ensuring Suga's victory in the party election this week, entered the prime minister's office on the last day of his tenure and thanked the people of Japan, vowing to support the incoming government as a regular member of parliament. Abe added that the medicine he's taking for his chronic illness is working that and he is recovering.

Earlier, in a video posted on Twitter, he said: "Your likes and comments were a big support and helped us accomplish a lot. Sadly, some issues have been left undone." According to media reports, roughly half the cabinet will be made up of people from the Abe cabinet, and there are only two women.

Among those retaining their jobs are key players such as Finance Minister Taro Aso, Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and several others, including Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. Abe's younger brother, Nobuo Kishi, is expected to be tapped for the defence portfolio, while current Defence Minister Taro Kono will take charge of administrative reform.

Yasutoshi Nishimura is likely to be reappointed as economy minister, while Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama, the son of a politician to whom Suga looked up as his mentor, is seen as retaining his post. Katsunobu Kato, the health minister who became the face of Japan's response to the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, will take over the key chief cabinet secretary post from Suga.

"Many different elements are needed," Suga said on Monday, when asked about who should replace him. "One is their fit with the prime minister, but thinking about it overall, they also need to have broad strengths, that will be the most calming."

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Climate change and COVID land Nepal's tea production in hot water

By Aadesh Subedi ILAM, Nepal, Sept 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the 25 years he has grown tea in eastern Nepal, Yuvraj Gautam never had a yield this low.First, diseases such as leaf curl and black tip attacked the crops on his three-h...

Butler, Heat sink Celtics in OT, take Game 1

Jimmy Butler fought through traffic for the game-winning bucket with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the Miami Heat edged the Boston Celtics 117-114 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night near Orlando. Butler drew a fo...

Surat builder accommodates families hit financially by COVID-19 in his buildings

In a noble gesture, a Surat-based builder has accommodated 42 families, who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings by charging only Rs 1,500 as maintenance amount. Prakash Bhal...

'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods

Heavy rain, pounding surf and flash floods hit parts of the Florida Panhandle and the Alabama coast as Hurricane Sally lumbered toward land at a painfully slow pace, threatening as much as 30 inches of rain and dangerous, historic flooding....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020