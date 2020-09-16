Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over failed promises during COVID-19 crisis
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre alleging its promises made during the COVID-19 crisis phase had failed.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:45 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre alleging its promises made during the COVID-19 crisis phase had failed. The Wayanad MP accused the Centre of "building castles in the air regarding defeating Corona in 21 days, Arogya Setu app protecting people, 20 lakh crores package, nobody entered our borders and the situation is under control."
The Congress leader, through his tweet, further alleged that "There was one truth too: 'Aapda me Avsar' (Opportunity in Disaster) PM CARES." The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was created in March 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The fund is aimed at strengthening the fight against COVID-19, provide quality treatment and encourage research to combat coronavirus.
The Congress has been against the setting up of the PM CARES Fund and had earlier also slammed the Centre for not revealing the names of donors to the fund. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Ghulam Nabi Azad and some of his group of 23 friends do not want Rahul Gandhi to emerge strong : Shashidhar Reddy
Rahul Gandhi demands probe into operations of Facebook, WhatsApp in India
Marking their respect for Pranab Mukherjee Congress postpones Bihar election rally for 3 days
Kerala Finance Minister's tweet on Vamana irks state BJP
BJP leader Vishwas Sarang demands dope test for actors after new turn in SSR case