Two more Karnataka ministers test positive for COVID-19

Whereas 7,481 people have succumbed to the infection since the outbreak of the disease..

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two more Karnataka Ministers-- Basavaraj Bommai and K Gopalaiah-- in the Yediyurappa cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus. Home Minister Bommai on Wednesday tweeted that he has contracted the virus.

"Our domestic help at home was found infected by the coronavirus yesterday. So, I too underwent a test and found positive for the virus," he said. Bommai said he was asymptomatic and healthy but as a precautionary measure he has isolated himself at home.

Earlier on Tuesday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gopalaiah, in a tweet said, "As I have tested positive for coronavirus, I am getting admitted to the hospital on the advice of a doctor, though I have no symptoms of the disease." Both have appealed to those who came in contact with them to get examined and take necessary precautionary measures. Other ministers who were infected with the pathogen, include Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Agriculture Minister B C Patil.

As on Tuesday evening, 4.75 lakh people were found to be infected with the virus. Whereas 7,481 people have succumbed to the infection since the outbreak of the disease..

