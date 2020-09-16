Himachal Assembly condoles demise of ex-deputy speaker
Sharma passed away on Tuesday at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. As soon as the House assembled in the morning on the eighth day of ongoing monsoon session, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented the condolence motion. Several legislators including Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar spoke on the motion before it was passed
Sharma, after serving in the Indian Navy (medical corps) for eight years, was elected twice (in 1977 and 1985) for the state Assembly from Una's Kutlehar constituency. He served as the deputy speaker of Assembly from March 29, 1989 to March 3, 1990 during the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government.
