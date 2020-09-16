Left Menu
Development News Edition

No place for "LGBT-free zones" in EU, chief executive says

Last month, Poland's justice minister said a town that had lost EU funding over dubbing itself a zone free of "LGBT ideology" would receive government financial support. Von der Leyen said the bloc's executive will soon present "a strategy to strenghten LGBTQI rights" in the bloc, as well as pushing for mutual recognition of family relations in the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:33 IST
No place for "LGBT-free zones" in EU, chief executive says

The European Union's chief executive lashed out against homofobic policies of the nationalist government in Warsaw in saying on Wednesday there was "no place" in the bloc for districts proclaimed "LGBT-free zones" in Poland. "LGBTQI-free zones are humanity free zones. And they have no place in our (European) Union," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told her annual policy speech to the European Parliament.

"Breaches of the rule of law cannot be tolerated," she said. Last month, Poland's justice minister said a town that had lost EU funding over dubbing itself a zone free of "LGBT ideology" would receive government financial support.

Von der Leyen said the bloc's executive will soon present "a strategy to strenghten LGBTQI rights" in the bloc, as well as pushing for mutual recognition of family relations in the EU. "If you are parent in one country, you are parent in every country," she said.

Currently, some countries in the bloc recognise same sex marriage and parenthood, but others do not. That leads to situations in which, for example, two women recognised as mothers of their children in Belgium would not be treated the same way in Poland, meaning they would not have the same rights vis-a-vis their children depending on where in the EU they are.

The Law and Justice (PiS) government in Poland - as well as its eurosceptic ally, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - have long been at loggerheads with the EU over undercutting democratic standards. While both post-communist state benefit from generous EU handouts, their rulers have come under pressure for putting courts and judges, media and academics, non-government organisations and rights groups under direct government control.

The bloc's 27 EU affairs ministers will discuss the matter again in Brussels next Tuesday, though no decisions are expected and the bloc has so far all but failed to prevent Warsaw or Budapest from backsliding on the rule of law.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tea Time to open 2,000 outlets in another 18 months

Desi Tea Time Private Ltd DTT, a desi tea franchise chain, plans to increase its shops to 2,000 in another 18 months, its managing director S Uday said on Wednesday. It has 700-plus franchises across the nation.Considering the increasing de...

World shares mixed, US futures gain ahead of Fed statement

World markets were mixed ahead of the Federal Reserves policy announcement on Wednesday while US futures edged higher. Benchmarks rose modestly in Frankfurt and Tokyo but slipped in London and Hong Kong.Investors are awaiting the outcome of...

UK minister declines to say whether Britain would abide by arbitration panel rulings

Britains Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis declined to say on Wednesday whether Britain would abide by any decision made by an arbitration panel if such a body got involved in a dispute with the European Union over the divorce agreeme...

8 Khelo India State Centre of Excellence to get financial support of Rs 95.19 cr in 4 years

Sports Ministry has identified sports facilities in 8 states to be upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence. The identified facilities, to be upgraded with an effort to identify and groom Olympic level talent, will be upgraded at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020