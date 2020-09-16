Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE1-Hundreds protest in Poland against proposal to ban fur breeding

Hundreds of protesters angered by a Polish government plan to ban the breeding of animals for fur rallied on Wednesday in front of the headquarters of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, facing off against a line of police. PiS submitted a bill proposing the ban, which excludes rabbit fur, and party head Jaroslaw Kaczynski cited animal welfare as the reason.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:40 IST
UPDATE1-Hundreds protest in Poland against proposal to ban fur breeding
Representative Image

Hundreds of protesters angered by a Polish government plan to ban the breeding of animals for fur rallied on Wednesday in front of the headquarters of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, facing off against a line of police.

PiS submitted a bill proposing the ban, which excludes rabbit fur, and party head Jaroslaw Kaczynski cited animal welfare as the reason. Poland's lower house of parliament, the Sejm, is due to debate the bill later on Wednesday. Its opponents say such a ban would cause a number of farms to go bankrupt. Poland produces millions of furs a year, and the sector employs about 50,000 people.

"Kaczynski: traitor to farmers," the crowd chanted outside the building in central Warsaw. The proposed ban is causing divisions in the government. Agriculture Minister member Jan Ardanowski has sent a letter to his PiS colleagues warning that the bill would discourage rural supporters. PiS's candidate Andrzej Duda was narrowly re-elected in July as president, in large part thanks to rural voters.

"PiS's image losses will be permanent and very difficult to reverse, impossible to compensate by any means before the next elections," Ardanowski's letter said, quoted by the Onet.pl portal. The PiS-led coalition's aim is for the ban to enter into force within one year.

"I have been breeding animals for 10 years now and still have 7 million zlotych of debt to repay," protester Jerzy, 45, told private broadcaster TVN24, as he stood alongside protesters carrying Polish flags. "What is happening here is insane, I wonder if we live in a country which has the rule of law."

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Kingpin of banned cough syrup smuggling racket arrested from Kolkata

The kingpin of an international smuggling racket dealing in banned cough syrup was arrested from Kolkata by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB, an official said on Wednesday. Santu Saha 45, a resident of South Dinajpur district of West Bengal...

Belarusian leader says he asked Putin for armaments at meeting - Belta

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Belarus with several types of weapon, the Belta state news agency reported. Lukashenko, who faces mass protests at home followi...

Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case

Actor-couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to a...

France regrets that Lebanese govt not yet formed but says there is still time

France said on Wednesday it regretted the fact that Lebanese politicians had failed to form a government two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron set a Sept. 15 deadline, but that it was still not too late, a presidency official sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020