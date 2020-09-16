Cong to corner ruling BJP on COVID management, law and order during Karnataka assembly session

The Congress on Wednesday decided to corner the BJP government in Karnataka on a host of issues including COVID management, D J Halli violence, drugs scandal, law and order situation, among others, during the monsoon session of the legislature starting from September 21. It has also decided to strongly oppose amendments brought to certain key acts through ordinance, and place "failures" of the B S Yediyurappa government before the people.

Monsoon session of the legislature will be held from September 21 to 30 at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature here. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who is also the leader of opposition, today held a meeting with party legislators to discuss the strategy to be adopted during the session.

The meeting was also attended by the state Congress president D K Shivakumar and several senior leaders. With the session being called for just 8 days, a consensus was reached at the meeting to use the opportunity to corner the government on its "failures", without wasting time, the CLP leader's office said in a statement after the meeting that began at 12 and concluded at 6:30 pm.

During his address to the CLP, Siddaramaiah listed the issues to be raised during the session including government's handling of the COVID crisis and alleged corruption that has taken place in procurement of medical equipment. He said, the government by bringing in the drugs issue, may sideline other key issues and opportunity should not be given for it, and the 8 days session should be utilized to make people understand the "failures" of the government.

Amendments to key acts like APMC, land reforms and certain labour laws, also the government's handling of the flood situation, and deteriorating financial conditions of the state, should be raised and the government should be forced to give answers to it, he said. Terming the recent violence in parts of Bengaluru like D J Halli and surrounding areas as police and intelligence failure, Siddaramaiah said the party will raise the issue and discuss it based on the Congress' fact finding committee report.

Speaking at the meeting, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, for the first time the party has prepared questions bank and legislators have to use it efficiently. He also advised MLAs to use the social media efficiently.

Asking legislators to participate in the session, Siddaramaiah also suggested that legislators take all precautionary measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and undergoing tests in view of the COVID pandemic. Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has said in view of the pandemic, undergoing RT-PCR test for COVID-19 infection, 72 hours prior to the start of monsoon session from September 21, is mandatory for all those attending it.