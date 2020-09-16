IBSA expresses 'frustration' over slow pace of progress on UNSC reform

The grouping of India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) on Wednesday expressed "frustration" over the "slow" pace of progress on reform of the UN Security Council and said time has come to move towards a result-oriented process to expand the key global body. The three countries, in a joint statement, strongly called for expediting reform of the UNSC, saying any failure to do so may have serious implications for international peace and security.

The statement was issued after foreign ministers of the three countries held a video conference focusing majorly on long-pending reform of the United Nations. The conference was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "Issued a Joint Statement on reform of UNSC. Expressed our collective frustration with the slow progress of reforms in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations. Time has come for substantive negotiations in a formal setting on a single comprehensive text," Jaishankar tweeted. All the three countries are strong contenders for permanent membership of the UNSC.

"The failure to reform the Security Council has serious implications for international peace and security. Significant and accelerated reform is critical to ensure that this organ is more representative, effective and responsive, and remains capable of delivering on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," the IBSA said in the statement. The grouping also renewed its commitment to work for the expansion of UNSC to include representation from emerging and developing countries of Asia, Latin America and Africa, in both the permanent and non-permanent categories.

The IBSA said "legitimacy" of the UNSC rests on whether its composition is equitable and reflective of the aspirations and perspectives of the UN's membership. Expressing "frustration" over the slow pace of progress on UNSC reforms in the inter-governmental negotiation process, the IBSA insisted that the time has come to move towards a result-oriented process with provision for substantive negotiations based on a single comprehensive text.

Referring to India's election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, the grouping said the country will be a "strong voice" in the forum and will continue to be a defender of a rules-based system in accordance with the charter of the UN. The external affairs ministry said the ministers exchanged views on various issues of global significance including peace, security, countering terrorism, climate change, sustainable development, multilateral trading system and non-proliferation.

"Further, the Ministers shared their experience on the COVID-19 pandemic situation and appreciated the work done by the IBSA Fund for Alleviation of Poverty and Hunger," it said.