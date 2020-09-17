Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre doing little to rein in middlemen in farm sector: Mamata

Addressing a farmers' rally in the Hooghly district over the phone, Banerjee said the BJP never stood in support of the farmers of the state during natural calamities, and was only conspiring to defame her government. "The Centre intimidates and does not stand with the people.

PTI | Singur | Updated: 17-09-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 00:16 IST
Centre doing little to rein in middlemen in farm sector: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of intimidating the people and said that it fails to stand with them during a crisis. Addressing a farmers' rally in the Hooghly district over the phone, Banerjee said the BJP never stood in support of the farmers of the state during natural calamities and was only conspiring to defame her government.

"The Centre intimidates and does not stand with the people. We don't intimidate anyone, neither are we scared of anyone. We work for the people. Those who do not work for the people, they resort to intimidation," she said. "Our government has provided financial support to 63 lakh farmers who were severely affected by different calamities. We believe in working for the people, unlike some others who only threaten people," Banerjee said at the rally organised by the TMC's farmers' wing.

The Centre was doing little to rein in the middlemen who were exploiting both the farmers and the common people, and artificially jacking up prices of essential commodities, she told the rally in Singur, where she spearheaded a popular movement in the late-2000s against the acquiring of farmland for the Tata Nano factory which helped her in overthrowing the Left government. Banerjee was speaking as Becharam Manna, the local MLA and her aide since the Singur movement days, held the phone near the mic.

"The chief minister also announced setting up of an agri-based industry hub on 10.10 acre land in Singur. It will have a warehouse, cold storage with a capacity of 3,000 metric tonne and other ancillary units," he said. The chief minister also announced allocating Rs 36 crore for setting up of animal husbandry, floriculture units on barren farmlands.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Carey, Maxwell lift Australia to dramatic win over England

Superb centuries from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell lifted Australia to a dramatic three-wicket victory over England on Wednesday as the touring side clinched the one-day international series 2-1. The pair put on 212 runs for the sixth wicke...

Journalist Vinod Dua can't be arrested till next hearing: SC

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal...

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. At the University of Missouri, one senior is posting photos and videos on a Universi...

Determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism: Suga

Yoshihide Suga, who took charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan as the successor of Shinzo Abe and formed a cabinet of familiar faces on Wednesday said that he was determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, as per the Prime Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020