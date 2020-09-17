Prez Kovind greets PM Narendra Modi on his birthday
President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, saying he has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions
The prime minister turned 70 on Thursday
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions. My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.
