Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant not a Rajput, they don't hang themselves: RJD MLA

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is not a Rajput as those belonging to Maharana Prataps clan do not die by suicide, RJD MLA Arun Yadav has said, triggering a controversy. Please dont mind but a Rajput who belongs to Maharana Prataps clan cannot hang himself by a rope," Yadav said on Wednesday while inaugurating a newly-built road in Saharsa, his assembly constituency.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:12 IST
Sushant not a Rajput, they don't hang themselves: RJD MLA
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is not a Rajput as those belonging to Maharana Prataps clan do not die by suicide, RJD MLA Arun Yadav has said, triggering a controversy. Hitting out, the JD(U) and BJP asked Yadav to apologise to the people of Bihar and Sushants fans for the casteist comment.

"I say that he (Sushant) was not a Rajput. Please dont mind but a Rajput who belongs to Maharana Prataps clan cannot hang himself by a rope," Yadav said on Wednesday while inaugurating a newly-built road in Saharsa, his assembly constituency. "I am pained... Sushant Singh Rajput should not have hanged himself with a rope. He was a Rajput and should have fought instead... Rajputs first kill others before dying, he said.

Maharana Pratap was not only the ancestor of Rajputs but also that of the Yadavs, the legislator said. The comments triggered widespread criticism as the actor's death has turned into a major issue in the state ahead of the elections that is likely to be held in October- November.

"There cannot be a more bizarre and shameful statement than the one made by the RJD MLA on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which has moved the entire nation. The MLA should seek an apology from the people of the state and Sushant's fans," JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said. Condemning the remark, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said RJD leaders and workers are "habitual offenders" and this is evident from the humiliation meted out to senior leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh by Lalu Prasads eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav who compared him to "ek lota pani" (a pot of water).

Tejashwi must clarify and explain his position whether he supports the likes of MLA Arun Yadav and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary on the issue of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut and Rhea Chakraborty, Anand said. People will give a befitting reply at an "appropriate time", he said, referring to the assembly election.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is currently being probed by CBI and other central agencies. KK Singh, the actors father, lodged an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna in July, nearly 40 days after his son was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cumulative sales of M series in India may cross 20 mn units by year-end: Samsung

Tech giant Samsung on Thursday said it expects its cumulative sales from its M series of devices in India to cross 20 million units by the end of the year. The company, which competes against rivals like Chinas Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo in the ...

Mamata greets Modi on birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. Banerjee, a strong critic of the prime minister, wished him a healthy and successful year.My greetings to the Honble Prime Min...

Opposition MPs protest at Parliament premises demanding GST payments to states

Holding posters and banners, MPs of several opposition parties protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises on Thursday, demanding Goods and Services Tax GST payments to states.The protesting MPs raised the slo...

Navalny team says nerve agent was found on hotel room water bottle

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020