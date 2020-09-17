Britain is upholding Northern Irish peace, PM Johnson's spokesman says after Biden comments

Britain is upholding Northern Irish peace, PM Johnson's spokesman says after Biden commentsReuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:38 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking legislative measures to protect Northern Irish peace, his spokesman said on Thursday after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom. Asked for a response to Biden's comments, the spokesman said: "The PM has been clear throughout that we are taking these steps to precisely make sure that the Belfast Agreement is upheld in all circumstances and any harmful defaults do not inadvertently come into play."
"We will continue to engage with our U.S. partners to ensure that our position is understood."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Joe Biden
- British
- Democratic
- Northern Irish
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Joe Biden wishes members of Jain faith on Paryushan, Das Lakshan
British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery
British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps
British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps
British boxer scores TV first with same-sex dance debut