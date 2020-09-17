Left Menu
Britain is upholding Northern Irish peace, PM Johnson's spokesman says after Biden comments

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking legislative measures to protect Northern Irish peace, his spokesman said on Thursday after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom. Asked for a response to Biden's comments, the spokesman said: "The PM has been clear throughout that we are taking these steps to precisely make sure that the Belfast Agreement is upheld in all circumstances and any harmful defaults do not inadvertently come into play."

"We will continue to engage with our U.S. partners to ensure that our position is understood."

