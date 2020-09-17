Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses U.S. of obstructing cabinet formation

Lebanon's Hezbollah accused the U.S. administration on Thursday of obstructing the formation of a new Lebanese government, as faltering efforts to form a cabinet have cast doubt on prospects for a French initiative to lift the nation out of crisis. Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Muslim movement backed by Iran that Washington deems a terrorist group, is one of the parties at the heart of a dispute that has complicated the process.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:28 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses U.S. of obstructing cabinet formation

Lebanon's Hezbollah accused the U.S. administration on Thursday of obstructing the formation of a new Lebanese government, as faltering efforts to form a cabinet have cast doubt on prospects for a French initiative to lift the nation out of crisis.

Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Muslim movement backed by Iran that Washington deems a terrorist group, is one of the parties at the heart of a dispute that has complicated the process. France has been leaning on Lebanon's fractious, sectarian leaders to form the government to carry out economic reforms to address the deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

A deadline agreed between Lebanese politicians and Paris for forming the government passed on Tuesday without progress. Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally the Amal Movement insist on naming Shi'ite ministers in the cabinet and say its ministers must include the finance minister.

Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said the French initiative was important but said the U.S. administration "is the one responsible for obstructing the efforts to form the government". Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the Amal chief, became more insistent on naming the finance minister after Washington last week imposed sanctions on his senior aide for corruption and enabling Hezbollah, political sources from several parties say.

The aide, Ali Hassan Khalil, previously served as finance minister. Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc indicated a cabinet might still be formed, saying it "still sees the opportunity available to renew that which was wrecked by those who handling, in the shadows, the operation of forming the new government".

Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib, a Sunni Muslim named under French pressure, has been working on proposals to switch control of ministries, many of which have been held by the same factions for years, political sources say. Adib, who has the critical backing of former prime minister Saad al-Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni politician, said he did not want to deviate from his mission of forming a government of specialist ministers, a source close to him said.

Adib said that, if a government of specialist ministers could not be formed, then a different approach would be needed but said "this does not correspond with the mission I was tasked with," according to the source. (Writing by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Edmund Blair)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Harsimrat Kaur to resign from Modi govt in protest against farm bills: SAD president

In a setback to the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha on Thursday that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills, tabled in Parlia...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...

Delhi govt forcing colleges to pay salaries from students' fund, alleges DUPA

The Delhi University Principals Association DUPA on Thursday accused the AAP government of forcing colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries from the students fund, saying this would amount to misappropriation. Reacting to DUPAs assertion...

Ireland tightens COVID-19 travel restrictions, angering airlines

The Irish government on Thursday tightened its COVID-19 travel restrictions by imposing quarantines on travellers from major holiday markets Italy and Greece, angering the countrys dominant airlines Ryanair and Aer Lingus. Aer Lingus said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020