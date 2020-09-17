Navalny ally says recovery will take a long time

Navalny ally says recovery will take a long timeReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:58 IST
An ally of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that Navalny would take a long time to recover after being poisoned with a nerve agent last month.
Lyubov Sobol, speaking on Navalny's YouTube channel, said his supporters now believed he was poisoned in a hotel last month in the city of Tomsk. "I think Navalny was always aware of the danger," she said.
