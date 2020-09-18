Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two-thirds of Japan public support new PM Suga, polls show

Asked when the lower house of parliament ought to be dissolved for an election, 55.1% of those surveyed said the election should be held shortly ahead of or at the end of its current term, which runs until October 2021. There has been speculation that Suga could take advantage of strong support, indicated by media polls even before officially taking office, to call a snap election soon to solidify his grip on power.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 05:48 IST
Two-thirds of Japan public support new PM Suga, polls show

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government was backed by at least two-thirds of respondents in domestic polls taken in the early days of his administration.

The Kyodo news agency said on Thursday its telephone poll showed 66.4% of the public supported Suga's cabinet. A separate survey by the Nikkei newspaper and TV Tokyo showed 74% support, the third-highest for an incoming Cabinet in the poll's history, with positive replies noting Suga's "trustworthy" personality.

Suga became Japan's first new prime minister in nearly eight years on Wednesday, pledging to contain COVID-19 and push reforms after retaining about half of predecessor Shinzo Abe's cabinet. Asked when the lower house of parliament ought to be dissolved for an election, 55.1% of those surveyed said the election should be held shortly ahead of or at the end of its current term, which runs until October 2021.

There has been speculation that Suga could take advantage of strong support, indicated by media polls even before officially taking office, to call a snap election soon to solidify his grip on power. On Wednesday, however, Suga said that what Japanese most wanted was to contain the coronavirus outbreak and revive the battered economy.

"This is the first thing I want to work on with my new cabinet," he told reporters.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Deeply concerned about India-China border issue, says Congressman

An Indian-American Congressman has urged China to end its military provocations of India and pursue a diplomatic resolution to the tense border standoff in Ladakh. Raja Krishnamoorthi said this following a classified briefing on the issue b...

U.N. food chief urges Bezos, other billionaires to step up to help world's starving

U.N. food chief David Beasley called on the worlds billionaires on Thursday to step up to help save some 30 million people he said are at risk of dying if they dont receive help from the World Food Programme. Globally some 270 million peopl...

Biden rejects Trump claim that COVID-19 vaccine is imminent

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday bluntly contradicted President Donald Trumps suggestion that a coronavirus vaccine may be only weeks away, warning Americans they cannot trust the presidents word. The idea that t...

Taiwan ties of former Japan PM's brother worry China

The recent appointment of Nobuo Kishi, the younger brother of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the countrys defence minister has worried China, given the formers close ties with Taiwan. Kishi is known for his close links to Tai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020