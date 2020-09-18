Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden admin will have no tolerance for terrorism in S Asia, says his campaign

"We believe that India and the United States are natural partners, and if elected, our administration will place a high priority on continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship," the Biden campaign said in a written response to a series of questions asked by the Hindu American Political Action Committee. The committee recently sent a series of questions to the campaigns of former Vice President Biden and President Donald Trump as part of its decision-making process to endorse either of them before the November 3 presidential election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 08:44 IST
Biden admin will have no tolerance for terrorism in S Asia, says his campaign

A Biden administration will have no tolerance for terrorism in South Asia and will place a high priority on strengthening the ties between India and the US, that are "natural partners", his campaign has asserted. Biden, 77, officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party last month, urging the American voters to come together to overcome a "season of darkness" that has cloaked the US for "much too long".

Senator Kamala Harris, 55, accepted the Democratic Party's nomination to be the vice president of the United States lat month, scripting history by becoming the first Indian-American and also the first Black woman to be on a major political party's national ticket. "We believe that India and the United States are natural partners, and if elected, our administration will place a high priority on continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship," the Biden campaign said in a written response to a series of questions asked by the Hindu American Political Action Committee.

The committee recently sent a series of questions to the campaigns of former Vice President Biden and President Donald Trump as part of its decision-making process to endorse either of them before the November 3 presidential election. "A Biden-Harris administration will have no tolerance for terrorism in South Asia - cross-border or otherwise. Our administration will work to strengthen India's capabilities as a defence and counter-terrorism partner," the Biden campaign said.

“During the Obama-Biden administration, the US and India strengthened their cooperation to fight terrorism in each of our countries and across the region, and if we are elected, the Biden-Harris administration will continue and build on this effort," it said. Expressing concern about dangerous conditions for religious minorities in South Asia and elsewhere, Biden said if elected, his administration will renew America's commitment to standing as a beacon of hope for refugees around the world, including those fleeing religious persecution and seeking the freedom to worship as they choose.

Noting that the US is fundamentally a nation of immigrants, he said he is committed to immigration reform that provides a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants - including more than 500,000 from India. “We will remove the uncertainty for Dreamers by reinstating the DACA programme and explore all legal options to protect their families from inhumane separation. All of this is in direct opposition to Trump's actions,” the campaign said.

A Biden-Harris administration will work with the Congress to increase the number of visas awarded for permanent, employment-based immigration - and promote mechanisms to temporarily reduce the number of visas during times of high US unemployment, it said. “We will also exempt from any cap recent graduates of PhD programmes in STEM fields in the US... We believe that foreign graduates of a US doctoral programme should be given a green card with their degree and that losing these highly trained workers to foreign economies is a disservice to our own economic competitiveness,” it said.

“Critically, Vice President Biden believes that we need to reform our high skilled temporary visas support to establish a wage-based allocation process and establish enforcement mechanisms to ensure they are aligned with the labour market and not used to undermine wages, and, as part of that reform, he supports eliminating the limits on employment-based green cards by country, which have kept so many Indian and Hindu families in waiting for too long,” the campaign said. Ajay Bhutoria, national finance committee member of Biden campaign, said in a statement that a Biden-Harris administration will celebrate Hindu holidays, as was done in the Obama-Biden administration, which celebrated Diwali at the White House, the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory, and at the Pentagon.

This election year Biden recognised Holi and Ganesh Chaturthi. “In doing this, our hope is to showcase how Hindu-Americans are, in every way, Americans and that we are all bound by common values and aspirations, and that this may help to minimize the kinds of misunderstandings about Hinduism that cause bullying,” he said.

Bhutoria said the Biden campaign made history in its outreach to the Hindu-American community. “Biden became the first major-party presidential nominee to respond to a questionnaire for the Hindu-American community,” he said.

Biden's a response to real concerns in the community, addressing the unique challenges facing Hindu students to the importance of reforming the immigration system to how to help small businesses recover from COVID-19, Bhutoria said..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

First case-free day for New Zealand in 5 weeks

New Zealand has reported no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the first time in more than five weeks as hopes rise that an outbreak discovered in Auckland last month has been stamped out. Fridays report also marked the fourth conse...

COVID-19 patient's jewellery stolen after death at hospital, allege her kin

The family of a coronavirus positive woman, who succumbed at a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Saharanpur district, said the gold ornaments worn by her at the time of admission have gone missing, officials said on Friday. The husband of the woma...

Over 50 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has transferred over 50 IPS officers, including the home departments principal secretary special Amitabh Gupta. Gupta will be the new police commissioner of Pune, according to a government order issued on Thursday...

OT win sends Lightning past Isles into Cup Final

Tampa Bays Anthony Cirelli scored 1318 into overtime in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night, and the Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders in Edmonton. Cirelli took a feed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020