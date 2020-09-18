Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown, visa expiry hold up return of Sindhi men from Pak

The NORI visa allows LTV holders with no Indian citizenship to travel to Pakistan and return within 60 days. "As these 11 couples wish to start their lives soon in India, I have taken up their matter with the Centre so that their visa process can be expedited.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:44 IST
Lockdown, visa expiry hold up return of Sindhi men from Pak

Eleven Sindhi community men with a refugee status in India are stranded in Pakistan along with their newly married wives due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown and end of their visa term. Their families originally hail from Pakistan but they are now settled in different Indian cities though they are yet to be granted citizenship.

These 11 men are stranded in Pakistans Sindh and Balochistan provinces along with their wives after their marriage (in the neighbouring country) over six months ago. "They are unable to return to India as per their plan because of the lockdown in India that was imposed in March- end. Their No Objection to Return to India (NORI) visa has already expired, Indore BJP Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani told PTI.

NORI visa is issued to refugees who dont have Indian citizenship. But they are permitted to stay in the country on the basis of a Long Term Visa (LTV) issued by Indian authorities. The NORI visa allows LTV holders with no Indian citizenship to travel to Pakistan and return within 60 days.

"As these 11 couples wish to start their lives soon in India, I have taken up their matter with the Centre so that their visa process can be expedited. "The government has assured to consider the matter sympathetically, Lalwani said.

The process involves issuing of fresh NORI documents to the men and visit visas to their Pakistani brides. The Indore MP said the Pakistan government should also complete necessary formalities for their return to India soon on humanitarian grounds.

A majority of the brides had valid visas for an India visit but they are unable to come to India due to the lockdown and expiry of their visa term. Among them, two women are on way to motherhood, he said. Indore resident Sagar Kumar Bajaj (26), who is among the men stranded in Pakistan along with his wife, in a video message said, I came to Pakistans Jacobabad (a city in Sindh) on NORI visa from Indore on February 2.

"I got married to Sandhya Kumari on February 22. My wifes visa term ended in June and we are stranded because of the lockdown." We are facing difficulties and I want that my and my wifes visas should be issued afresh to facilitate our journey to India soon, he said. These stranded couples families live in Indore, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Pune. These families are eagerly waiting for their return to India.

Bajajs father Nanakram (58), who came to India with his family in 2013 and resides in Indore, turned emotional and said, "I wish to see them back home soon..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Miral Announces Major Milestones on Yas Bay, Part of its USD 3.26 Billion Developments under Construction on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Miral, Abu Dhabis leading curator of experiences, today announced the latest milestones and construction progress at Yas Islands Yas Bay. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya...

‘She-Hulk’ casts Tatiana Maslany in title role

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany is in talks to play the lead role in Marvel Studios She-Hulk series for streaming platform Disney Plus. The new show comes from showrunner Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for penning Pickle Rick episode of ani...

First case-free day for New Zealand in 5 weeks

New Zealand has reported no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the first time in more than five weeks as hopes rise that an outbreak discovered in Auckland last month has been stamped out. Fridays report also marked the fourth conse...

COVID-19 patient's jewellery stolen after death at hospital, allege her kin

The family of a coronavirus positive woman, who succumbed at a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Saharanpur district, said the gold ornaments worn by her at the time of admission have gone missing, officials said on Friday. The husband of the woma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020