Rajya Sabha adjourned for 30 minutes over demise of MP Ashok Gasti

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 30 minutes on Friday over the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ashok Gasti.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 10:21 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. . Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 30 minutes on Friday over the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ashok Gasti. The first-time Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Gasti was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19, and passed away on Thursday.

"I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ashok Gasti, who was a sitting member of this House from Karnataka. The country has lost an able parliamentarian," said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Karnataka leader Ashok Gasti passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He was admitted to Manipal Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. 55-year-old Gasti was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June and taken oath as the MP of the Upper House on July 22, 2020. (ANI)

