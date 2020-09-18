Left Menu
Nigeria: Edo Governor Obaseki declares September 18 as 'work-free day'

Nigeria: Edo Governor Obaseki declares September 18 as 'work-free day'
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GovernorObaseki)

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has declared Friday, September 18, 2020, as a work-free day, according to a news report by Today. This was contained in a statement titled 'Edo 2020: Obaseki declares Friday work-free day' on Thursday.

The statement noted that the declaration of a work-free day was to enable workers in the State Public Service to travel to their respective Constituencies to exercise their franchise.

It quoted the Edo State Head of Service, through the Permanent Secretary, Aziegbemhin P.E, as saying, "Sequel to the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 19, 2020, Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved Friday 18th September as a work-free day to enable workers in the State Public Service travel to their respective Constituencies to exercise their franchise.

"Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments are requested to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of their staff."

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday said it had further trained its presiding officers for the Edo State Governorship election on how to guarantee physical distancing among voters at the polling units level.

Also, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in Edo ahead of Saturday governorship election in the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. He said the order was part of the efforts by the police to ensure orderliness and safety during the election.

Mba said the vehicular movement restriction would be from 11:59 p.m on Friday from 6.00 p.m on Saturday.

