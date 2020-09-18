Parliament passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent
The upper house also passed the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which proposes to reduce the salaries and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent for a year, to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:23 IST
Parliament on Friday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic". Rajya Sabha passed the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020. It had got the approval of Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The bill was introduced in the upper house by Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday. The upper house also passed the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which proposes to reduce the salaries and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent for a year, to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy moved the bill.
Both the bills were taken up simultaneously and passed by voice vote..
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- MPs
- G Kishan Reddy
- Lok Sabha
- Pralhad Joshi
ALSO READ
Soccer-Asian champs Qatar first Gulf side invited to CONCACAF Gold Cup
All MPs attending Monsoon Session to undergo COVID-19 test every 5th day: K'taka Min
Britain ramps up trials of 20 minute COVID-19 tests
U.S. trade deficit jumps to 12-year high in July
Ishaan Khatter shares glimpse of first look test for 'Khaali Peeli'