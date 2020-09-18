HP assembly adjourned sine die after 12-day Monsoon Session

Left Menu
The Himachal Pradesh assembly’s Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on Friday, with 10 sittings held since September 7 amid strict COVID-19 protocols. There were 10 sittings in the ninth session of the 13th state assembly which was held from September 7 to 18. Before adjourning the House, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said this session, would become history as it had been held under adverse circumstances.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly’s Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on Friday, with 10 sittings held since September 7 amid strict COVID-19 protocols. This was the first session of the state assembly after restrictions were imposed on March 24 in Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus. There were 10 sittings in the ninth session of the 13th state assembly which was held from September 7 to 18.

Before adjourning the House, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said this session, would become history as it had been held under adverse circumstances. Several important issues were discussed in the House during the session, he said and added that a discussion on the COVID-19 situation by an adjournment motion under Rule 67 lasted six hours and twenty-five minutes. This is the first time that a discussion was held under Rule 67, the Speaker said. Under Rule 67, all other business of the House is “interrupted in the course of a sitting by an adjournment motion”, according to the rules and procedures of the assembly.

Parmar said that answers to 434 starred and 223 unstarred questions were laid during the Question Hour of the session. The Speaker thanked the leader of the House Jai Ram Thakur and the Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri for smooth conduct of the Monsoon Session. Parmar in a special mention said that the senior-most member of the House and former chief minister, Virbhadra Singh, was present for the session despite the COVID-19 scare.

Earlier Chief Minister Tahkur and Agnihotri also spoke in the assembly..

