Cong member in RS urges govt to lift onion export ban

Congress MP Rajeev Satav urged the government on Friday to withdraw its decision to ban the export of onions, saying it is an anti-farmer move and would affect them adversely, especially in Maharashtra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:04 IST
Congress MP Rajeev Satav urged the government on Friday to withdraw its decision to ban the export of onions, saying it is an anti-farmer move and would affect them adversely, especially in Maharashtra. "The government decision to ban the export of onions would affect farmers adversely. The poor farmers are already distressed due to the bad condition of the economy and the COVID-19 situation. The onion export ban would further aggravate that suffering. I urge the government to review its decision and withdraw this notification," Satav said in a special mention in the Upper House of Parliament. "Maharashtra is one of the big onion-exporting states. In 2019-20, Maharashtra had exported 18.5 lakh metric tonnes of onions. Thus, it is a prime source of farmers' income in the state," he pointed out.

The Centre banned the export of all varieties of onions with an immediate effect on Monday to keep a tab on the prices of the commodity in the domestic market. Earlier, during the Zero Hour, Arpita Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suggested that the government should not withdraw its control over the prices of vegetables like potatoes and onions.

She said the Centre is trying to de-control the prices of essential commodities, including vegetables like potatoes and onions. It has been observed that the prices of essential commodities like potatoes and onions have shot up by 50 to 80 per cent, Ghosh said. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been trying immensely to keep the upward prices in control in West Bengal. Potato is being made available at Rs 25 per kg to people through 'Sufal Bangla'. Regular campaigns are being organised to curb black marketing.

"She has made arrangements to provide ration to people for free till June 2021 in view of the coronavirus situation. Arrangements have also been made to preserve 70 lakh tonnes of potatoes in 400 cold storages," the TMC leader said..

