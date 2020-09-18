Tejashwi Yadav criticises Bihar govt over rise in bridge collapse incidents
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised the Bihar government over a spike in cases of bridge collapses in the state days before their inauguration.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:12 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised the Bihar government over a spike in cases of bridge collapses in the state days before their inauguration. "Pulls are constructed in the state and they collapse before they are even inaugurated -- this is the development by Nitish Kumar! Today, he is going to the inauguration of ISBT and let me tell you, the work of ISBT has been only completed by 40 to 45 per cent and despite that, they are inaugurating it," he said while speaking to ANI.
While commenting on several cases of bridges collapses in the state, the RJD leader said that the state government is "well versed" with corruption, and in incidents like these, they "don't take any action or investigate the matter". "Kumar is the 'Bhishmapitamah' of corruption. They don't take action against culprits or take responsibility and investigate the matter. Now that elections are coming, they are meeting people, they were nowhere to be seen earlier," he added.
Previously on Thursday, a bridge collapsed and washed away in Goabari village of the Kishanganj district here following a rise in the water levels of the Kankai river, ahead of its inauguration. The bridge in Kishanganj district was built at a cost of Rs 1.42 crore. (ANI)
