Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi Yadav criticises Bihar govt over rise in bridge collapse incidents

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised the Bihar government over a spike in cases of bridge collapses in the state days before their inauguration.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:12 IST
Tejashwi Yadav criticises Bihar govt over rise in bridge collapse incidents
Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav while speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised the Bihar government over a spike in cases of bridge collapses in the state days before their inauguration. "Pulls are constructed in the state and they collapse before they are even inaugurated -- this is the development by Nitish Kumar! Today, he is going to the inauguration of ISBT and let me tell you, the work of ISBT has been only completed by 40 to 45 per cent and despite that, they are inaugurating it," he said while speaking to ANI.

While commenting on several cases of bridges collapses in the state, the RJD leader said that the state government is "well versed" with corruption, and in incidents like these, they "don't take any action or investigate the matter". "Kumar is the 'Bhishmapitamah' of corruption. They don't take action against culprits or take responsibility and investigate the matter. Now that elections are coming, they are meeting people, they were nowhere to be seen earlier," he added.

Previously on Thursday, a bridge collapsed and washed away in Goabari village of the Kishanganj district here following a rise in the water levels of the Kankai river, ahead of its inauguration. The bridge in Kishanganj district was built at a cost of Rs 1.42 crore. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US banning use of WeChat, TikTok for national security

The Commerce Department will roll out a ban of transactions in the U.S. using TikTok and WeChat starting SundayThe order Friday was put into place, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to combat Chinas malicious collection of Americ...

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a babys gender. The death occurred Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the US Fo...

China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045, official says

China aims to set up a space programme operating thousands of flights a year and carrying tens of thousands of tons of cargo and passengers by 2045, state news agency Xinhua quoted an official as saying on Friday. China is trying to catch u...

Firefighter dies in California wildfire -U.S. Forest Service

One firefighter died battling a wildfire in Californias San Bernardino National Forest, U.S. Forest Service officials said on Friday. The firefighter, whose name was being withheld until next of kin are notified, died on Thursday while crew...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020