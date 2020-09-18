These are the top stories at 6 pm: Nation DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India past 52 lakh, recovery rate 78.86 per cent New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally raced past 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 41,12,551 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL60 JK-LD ARMY-SHOPIAN Shopian encounter: Army finds 'prima facie' evidence against its men, initiates proceedings under Army Act Srinagar: The Army has found "prima facie" evidence its troops "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during an encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district in which three men were killed in July this year and has initiated disciplinary proceedings, officials said on Friday. DEL49 PM-LD FARM BILLS Farm bills bring 'freedom' to farmers, Opposition 'misleading, lying' to them: PM New Delhi: In a forceful defence of the farm sector reform bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that they have brought "freedom" to farmers and given them a "protection shield", as he accused the opposition of standing with middlemen and "misleading" peasants by "lying" to them.

DEL61 FARMBILL-HARSIMRAT-INTERIVEW 'Saddened' my voice in support of farmers was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal New Delhi: A day after resigning from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said she feels "saddened" that her voice in support of farmers was not heard and demanded that the government should pause on these legislations by referring them to a parliamentary panel for wider consultations. DEL15 RAHUL-HEALTHCARE WORKERS Why insult corona warriors: Rahul on govt's 'no data on deaths of healthcare worker' RS reply New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government for stating that data on healthcare staff who were affected by COVID-19 or had died from it is not maintained centrally and alleged that "corona warriors" are being insulted. DEL62 AVI-2NDLD AI EXPRESS-COVID Dubai suspends AI Express flights till Oct 2 for bringing people with COVID-positive certificates New Delhi: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights till October 2 for bringing passengers with COVID-positive certificates twice during the last couple of weeks, senior government officials said on Friday.

PAR6 RS-CONGRESS-HOMOEOPATHY COUNCIL Cong slams govt for delay in forming Central Council of Homoeopathy New Delhi: The Congress slammed the government on Friday for the "inordinate" delay in constituting the Central Council of Homoeopathy, saying it is taking away the autonomy of such autonomous bodies, as it has done in the past with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). PAR5 PAR-VIRUS-TESTS Monsoon session: Mandatory daily antigen test for reporters, Parliament staff New Delhi: Amid fresh cases of coronavirus among MPs, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the Parliament complex will have to undergo mandatory antigen test on a daily basis, according to a new protocol put in place. BOM4 MH-ECONOMY-SENA Take loan from World Bank to help states: Sena tells Centre Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday slammed the Modi government over the economic crisis faced by the country, saying demonetisation and "mishandling" of the coronavirus-induced lockdown were to be blamed for the current situation.

Legal LGD10 SC-LD SUDARSHAN TV Plea against 'Bindas Bol': Can media be allowed to target whole set of communities, asks SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday questioned Sudarshan TV over its ‘Bindas Bol’ programme, whose promo had claimed that the channel would show the 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service', and asked whether media can be allowed to “target whole set of communities”. Business DEL40 AVI-AI-DISINVESTMENT Govt considering reducing AI's debt and delaying its disinvestment New Delhi: The central government is considering reducing Air India's debt further and delaying its disinvestment process in order to woo buyers, senior officials said on Friday.

Foreign FGN30 MODI-BIRTHDAY-3RDLD TRUMP President Trump lauds PM Modi as 'great leader, loyal friend' on his 70th birthday Washington: US President Donald Trump greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, praising him as a "great leader and loyal friend." By Lalit K Jha FGN21 NEPAL-MAP-BOOKS Nepal introduces new text books with revised map incorporating Indian areas Kathmandu: Nepal has introduced new text books in the school curriculum that include the country's revised political map showing three strategically-important Indian areas as part of its territory, amidst a border dispute with New Delhi. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN4 US-BIDEN-LD INDIA Biden admin will have no tolerance for terrorism in S Asia, says his campaign Washington: A Biden administration will have no tolerance for terrorism in South Asia and will place a high priority on strengthening the ties between India and the US, that are "natural partners", his campaign has asserted. By Lalit K Jha. PTI HDA.