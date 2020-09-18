Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day

Black women in particular are viewed as the Democratic Party's most loyal voting bloc but political experts say in the final stretch of the election, work remains to capture support among key groups of African Americans including Black men and progressive voters. The digital events also underscore how the presidential race has been transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, preventing typical in-person voter outreach events.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:54 IST
Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign unveiled a series of nationwide digital events Friday targeting Black voters in swing states — a strategic move to further energise the key demographic as the race heads into its final weeks. The virtual events, which will commemorate Friday's inaugural National Black Voter Day, will begin with a voter registration and early vote rally in North Carolina featuring vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris as part of the campaign's “Turn Up and Turn out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour.” The tour is a joint effort with the Congressional Black Caucus' PAC and will be spread across a full weekend of events, according to plans shared first with The Associated Press.

Harris will speak about what's at stake for Black Americans in November and urge voters to register and make a plan to vote. National Black Voter Day was created this year as a collaborative effort by the National Urban League, BET and a number of civil rights organizations. Black Americans have largely supported Biden's presidential bid and have been credited with transforming the Democratic presidential race and cementing his status as front-runner after his decisive primary win in South Carolina.

Throughout the course of his campaign, Biden has detailed plans to address issues facing Black Americans, vowing to address institutional racism in his first 100 days in office. It's a sharp contrast to President Donald Trump, who has made little effort to unite the country and leaned heavily on “law and order” rhetoric. Black women in particular are viewed as the Democratic Party's most loyal voting bloc but political experts say in the final stretch of the election, work remains to capture support among key groups of African Americans including Black men and progressive voters.

The digital events also underscore how the presidential race has been transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, preventing typical in-person voter outreach events. Black Americans have also been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, suffering high rates of deaths and unemployment from its economic fallout. Biden's campaign, along with several other organizations marking the first National Black Voter Day, are channeling resources behind that effort. The day also coincides with the first day of early voting in South Dakota and Minnesota, where Biden will tour a union training center and deliver remarks.

Friday events are also planned in Georgia, Wisconsin, Virginia, Texas and Pennsylvania —all crucial states Biden hopes to win with the help of Black voters who have sizable populations in each state. Among a series of Sunday events, the campaign will host a voter protection training with Congressmembers Cedric Richmond, Lisa Blunt Rochester and Marcia Fudge; a national Black youth event to mobilize young Black voters; and the BlackOUT Party, which will serve as the launch of Biden's Black LGBTQ+ engagement program.

Nadia Brown, a Purdue University political science professor, said Biden's targeted push is a smart tactic with so few weeks to go before the election. But Brown said the final days will be key toward connecting with some Black voters who feel Biden needs to do more to earn their vote. “This push is what the campaign really needs to do, to sell the Biden and Kamala Harris ticket," Brown said. “Voters want Biden to come out and talk to them about the things they care about. What he needs to do now is respond to the people in the streets and say this is not a transactional election, that Democrats really do hear you."

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Pieters moves into U.S. Open lead as Winged Foot shows teeth

Belgiums Thomas Pieters was making a morning charge at the U.S. Open on Friday, moving to the top of the second round leaderboard on a cold breezy day at Winged Foot Golf Club. After ideal scoring conditions on Thursday, Winged Foot looked ...

Delhi HC asks Gunjan Saxena for her take on IAF's depiction in movie based on her

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena to file an affidavit mentioning her take on the depiction of the Indian Air Force IAF and assessment on the content shown in the movie Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl...

Auto driver seeking double bedroom flat attempts self-immolation

A 46-year-old auto driver from Hyderabad, who was seeking a double bedroom flat that is being provided by the Telangana Government, tried to self-immolate in front of Pragati Bhawan on Friday.Speaking to ANI, M. Tirupatanna, Assistant Commi...

Nitish hails inauguration of Kosi rail mega bridge by PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Kosi Rail Mahasetu that will connect Mithila and Kosi regions of the state and end problems of people by cutting short their travel time s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020