Left Menu
Development News Edition

Essential Commodities Act amended due to rise in volume of commodities: Nadda

The Essential Commodities Act is being amended as there has been a rise in the volume of commodities, according to JP Nadda, BJP National President who added that the farmers are being misled by middle-men and vested interests about reforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:56 IST
Essential Commodities Act amended due to rise in volume of commodities: Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, J P Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Essential Commodities Act is being amended as there has been a rise in the volume of commodities, according to JP Nadda, BJP National President who added that the farmers are being misled by middle-men and vested interests about reforms. "Essential Commodities Act is being regulated as there was a rise in the volume of commodities. We won't buckle under pressure politics. We will do what is right for farmers. Farmers are being misled by middle-men and vested interests about reforms," said Nadda.

"BJP was the only political party that supplied 25 crore food packets, 5 crore ration kits and one crore masks to the needy during the lockdown. Other political parties were into lockdown mode themselves. They didn't do anything for the poor," he added. The Lok Sabha had on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that allows the central government to regulate the supply of some food items only under extraordinary circumstances which may include war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity of grave nature. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which will replace an ordinance, provides that stock limits may be imposed on agricultural produce only if there is a steep price rise.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 together for discussion. The bills seek to replace two ordinances brought by the government earlier this year.

Moving the two bills for discussion in the House, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said they were in the interest of farmers and provide them with the freedom to sell their produce. Tomar said that the bills will lead to more investment in agriculture and help increase the income of farmers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Pieters moves into U.S. Open lead as Winged Foot shows teeth

Belgiums Thomas Pieters was making a morning charge at the U.S. Open on Friday, moving to the top of the second round leaderboard on a cold breezy day at Winged Foot Golf Club. After ideal scoring conditions on Thursday, Winged Foot looked ...

Delhi HC asks Gunjan Saxena for her take on IAF's depiction in movie based on her

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena to file an affidavit mentioning her take on the depiction of the Indian Air Force IAF and assessment on the content shown in the movie Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl...

Auto driver seeking double bedroom flat attempts self-immolation

A 46-year-old auto driver from Hyderabad, who was seeking a double bedroom flat that is being provided by the Telangana Government, tried to self-immolate in front of Pragati Bhawan on Friday.Speaking to ANI, M. Tirupatanna, Assistant Commi...

Nitish hails inauguration of Kosi rail mega bridge by PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Kosi Rail Mahasetu that will connect Mithila and Kosi regions of the state and end problems of people by cutting short their travel time s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020